Previous
No. 4 - Carn Nan Gobhar by jamibann
Photo 3835

No. 4 - Carn Nan Gobhar

This was taken on the last of our Munros on Wednesday - Carn Nan Gobhar (the Hill of Goats). Never saw any goats, but you do often see them on the western hills. A much more rounded peak, this one, and about 100 m lower than the other three. That 100 m makes a big difference in terms of snow at this time of year. As you can see, it's practically snow-free.

Our planned walk with the Recce Ramblers was cancelled yesterday, because of 'weather', so I took myself off to Braemar and recced a low level walk for our Monday Group as I have to lead one later in May. Job done. Then I stopped in by my friends the Osprey who have been on the nest for a couple of weeks now. So, a good day, despite the weather, which was pretty good at low level.

Welcome to the Merry Merry Month of May!
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1050% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise