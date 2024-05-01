No. 4 - Carn Nan Gobhar

This was taken on the last of our Munros on Wednesday - Carn Nan Gobhar (the Hill of Goats). Never saw any goats, but you do often see them on the western hills. A much more rounded peak, this one, and about 100 m lower than the other three. That 100 m makes a big difference in terms of snow at this time of year. As you can see, it's practically snow-free.



Our planned walk with the Recce Ramblers was cancelled yesterday, because of 'weather', so I took myself off to Braemar and recced a low level walk for our Monday Group as I have to lead one later in May. Job done. Then I stopped in by my friends the Osprey who have been on the nest for a couple of weeks now. So, a good day, despite the weather, which was pretty good at low level.



Welcome to the Merry Merry Month of May!