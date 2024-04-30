Previous
Looking towards Sgurr Na Lapaich by jamibann
Photo 3834

Looking towards Sgurr Na Lapaich

This is us coming off the second Munro on Wednesday, and about to follow that ridge down and pick up the slope towards that next hill - Sgurr Na Lapaich (the Peak of the Bog).

'Pocketful of Joy' - I lost a lovely leather glove on An Socach on Wednesday. But no question of going back to look for it! I did however, when I got home, post a photo of it on a FB site for Munro Baggers. Just in case anyone might find it. A lady, Niki, messaged me yesterday to say she'd found it and she's sending it to me! Couldn't believe it. What were the chances?! I was just so happy to get that news. :-)
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...


Photo Details

Casablanca ace
So dramatic. And how fantastic about the glove!
April 30th, 2024  
Brigette ace
Amazing you were reunited with your glove! What are the chances!! you're adventures are just stunning.
April 30th, 2024  
