Looking towards Sgurr Na Lapaich

This is us coming off the second Munro on Wednesday, and about to follow that ridge down and pick up the slope towards that next hill - Sgurr Na Lapaich (the Peak of the Bog).



'Pocketful of Joy' - I lost a lovely leather glove on An Socach on Wednesday. But no question of going back to look for it! I did however, when I got home, post a photo of it on a FB site for Munro Baggers. Just in case anyone might find it. A lady, Niki, messaged me yesterday to say she'd found it and she's sending it to me! Couldn't believe it. What were the chances?! I was just so happy to get that news. :-)