Previous
178 / 365
Flash of Red 2024
Thank you Ann for hosting this month of Black and White with a Flash of Red. Lots of fun, and most appreciated!
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Tags
for2024
Diana
ace
A fabulous calendar Issi, so many beautiful shots in it.
I am not a fan of b/w and looking forward to the colourful month now ;-)
March 1st, 2024
I am not a fan of b/w and looking forward to the colourful month now ;-)