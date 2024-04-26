The Ferryman

Unlike Chris de Burgh, we did pay the ferryman before we got to the other side, and we were happy to do so! On Thursday, we walked the so-called Mullardoch Four. A round of 4 munros, where, unless you have a ferry up the loch, includes 11km of hard slog back along the loch side, which is uneven, eroded and difficult. To be avoided. We had been told that the ferryman wasn't working any more, but found out otherwise, to our delight, the day before our walk. So, we paid up and got Angus up take us up the loch so we could avoid that walk along the loch side. It took us 10 minutes in his boat. You can see him here putting it into the water for us, a little after 6.30 am.



We had a fabulous day, but conditions were much more wintry than they look in this image at loch level. We bagged the four Munros, 23km and 1800m elevation gain, bringing our total to 203! Happy days. Except that I lost one of my leather Hestra gloves. :-(



We are home now and already planning May's trip.