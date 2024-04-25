Previous
On Wednesday we visited Corrieshalloch Gorge. Quite a fascinating spot, with a deep gorge created by glacial meltwater. There's a lovely suspension bridge to cross, but also a nice cantilever viewpoint. As we walked along the opposite riverbank, this brightly clad couple caught my eye.

We also visited the town of Beauly (thus named because Mary Queen of Scots declared it to be a 'beau lieu' when she visited in 1564, it seems). Unfortunately for us the Priory was being renovated, so was under scaffolding. A nice town though.
JackieR ace
Fabulous landscape and those people give it scale. Looks like weather being good to you?
April 26th, 2024  
