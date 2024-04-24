Previous
Blue Sky Day by jamibann
Photo 3828

Blue Sky Day

Yesterday was supposed to be our blue sky day and so we saved our longest walk in the Fannichs for that. A long and boggy walk back in; that would be fine in magnificent weather, as was forecast, we told ourselves. However, it didn't turn out quite like that. We had a bit of everything - rain, sun, wind, poor visibility and snow! Here John is just arriving at the summit of our third Munro of the day - Meall Gorm with Loch Fannich in the background.

Another great and atmospheric day out. 26 km and 4 Munros. And, yes, it was a long, very long, boggy walk back in. It brings our total to 199.

A true rest day today, visiting Corrieshalloch Gorge and Beauly. Then a change of hotel and a plan for another 4 Munros in the Mullardoch area tomorrow. Fingers crossed it all works out.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1048% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Snowing, goodness me!
April 24th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I do admire you for your photos ! Take so much energy while I sit here in my chair and think!
April 24th, 2024  
Brigette ace
This photograph tells the story so well
That final push to the top/ rest
April 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Sorry about the weather - hope you still enjoyed the hike.
April 24th, 2024  
Dianne ace
You are so determined! I was reading that there are 282 Munros so you are getting closer all the time. Go for it!
April 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise