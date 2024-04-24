Blue Sky Day

Yesterday was supposed to be our blue sky day and so we saved our longest walk in the Fannichs for that. A long and boggy walk back in; that would be fine in magnificent weather, as was forecast, we told ourselves. However, it didn't turn out quite like that. We had a bit of everything - rain, sun, wind, poor visibility and snow! Here John is just arriving at the summit of our third Munro of the day - Meall Gorm with Loch Fannich in the background.



Another great and atmospheric day out. 26 km and 4 Munros. And, yes, it was a long, very long, boggy walk back in. It brings our total to 199.



A true rest day today, visiting Corrieshalloch Gorge and Beauly. Then a change of hotel and a plan for another 4 Munros in the Mullardoch area tomorrow. Fingers crossed it all works out.