The First of Thursday's Four

An Socach (The Snout) was the first of our four hills to climb on Thursday. You can see the dark foreboding sky ahead of us. It made me a little nervous, but the snow showers were intermittent and the visibility remained good most of the day.



At this point we had done most of the climb and were on the less steep approach to the summit - staying well away from the slightly corniced bank of snow. You can't quite see the summit, but it is round to the right of the image.



Can you believe that we never encountered another soul on the hill that day? Not one. Our only human contact over 8 hours, was with each other and Angus the Boatman!



There are actually 3 Munros named An Socach in Scotland (very imaginative!). This one, another near us in the Cairngorms and a further one in Glen Affric. Can be confusing when looking at weather forecasts for the mountains!