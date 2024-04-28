The First of Thursday's Four

Previous
An Socach (The Snout) was the first of our four hills to climb on Thursday. You can see the dark foreboding sky ahead of us. It made me a little nervous, but the snow showers were intermittent and the visibility remained good most of the day.

At this point we had done most of the climb and were on the less steep approach to the summit - staying well away from the slightly corniced bank of snow. You can't quite see the summit, but it is round to the right of the image.

Can you believe that we never encountered another soul on the hill that day? Not one. Our only human contact over 8 hours, was with each other and Angus the Boatman!

There are actually 3 Munros named An Socach in Scotland (very imaginative!). This one, another near us in the Cairngorms and a further one in Glen Affric. Can be confusing when looking at weather forecasts for the mountains!
JackieR ace
Isdi I am so enjoying your climbing adventure and the landscapes you've taken are stunning. Can't believe you call this a hill!
April 28th, 2024  
julia ace
You look pretty high up here. And I bet it was cold. nice shot.
April 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
I know why you never met a soul up there, it is not for the weak at heart! Incredible what the two of you are achieving under these weather conditions, that sky sure looks very ominous! I love the dark and light half and half of this amazing scenery.
April 28th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Amazing!
April 28th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wow - what a sight! That is an incredible image to portray your "hill" climb - this looks much too difficult to be described in that way.... :)
April 28th, 2024  
haskar ace
"I am walking up to the mountains to enjoy life
To give my hair ito the hands of mountain wind."
This is a fragment of a tourist song.


April 28th, 2024  
