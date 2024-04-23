Rest Day

Ha ha ... slight change of plan for Tuesday. We had decided to take a day off because of the weather, but suddenly it looked as if the afternoon would be ok. So, we switched our plans and did a shortish walk (2 Munros) starting out at 2pm, which is unheard of for us. To stop ourselves going too early we went into Ullapool and met a friend for lunch - then set off as planned at 2pm. We finished at 8pm, so it was a long day, but worth it to get these views. This was taken from Toman Coillach (not a Munro but of Munro height) looking over towards An Teallach - a splendid and iconic Munro which we walked a couple of years ago.



Sorry I've not been commenting much lately - just trying to keep my head above water. Normal service will be resumed soon!