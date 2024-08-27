Home from the Wild West

Oh, boy it's busy! Home yesterday lunchtime, visited dad in the afternoon and today I was meant to be in Aberdeen, but my trip was cancelled. Just as well, as I've spent the whole day on catch up and other unexpected things cropping up! Re-waterproofing the boots after this last trip was just about top of the list though! And re-waterproofing all the jackets and waterproof trousers. Just about there now. I have a golf competition tomorrow and then John announced that it's going to be better weather from Thursday onwards so we're heading off to Kintail to try and catch a few of our more technical Munros that need (for us) dry, clear weather. Watch this space.