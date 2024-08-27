Previous
Home from the Wild West by jamibann
Home from the Wild West

Oh, boy it's busy! Home yesterday lunchtime, visited dad in the afternoon and today I was meant to be in Aberdeen, but my trip was cancelled. Just as well, as I've spent the whole day on catch up and other unexpected things cropping up! Re-waterproofing the boots after this last trip was just about top of the list though! And re-waterproofing all the jackets and waterproof trousers. Just about there now. I have a golf competition tomorrow and then John announced that it's going to be better weather from Thursday onwards so we're heading off to Kintail to try and catch a few of our more technical Munros that need (for us) dry, clear weather. Watch this space.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Beautiful composition and still life with great textures and tones.

I bet you you were busy getting organized again, sounds like a nightmare to me Issi ;-)

Wishing you a great and dry round of golf tomorrow.
August 27th, 2024  
Lovely shot of the trusty boots. Look forward to seeing your clear weather shots!
August 27th, 2024  
I bet that felt good to your boots 🥾 and other equipment. Hope you don’t need the rain gear on your upcoming venture.
August 27th, 2024  
