When Soak Becomes Spill - Subodh Gupta
Photo 3598

When Soak Becomes Spill - Subodh Gupta

This 6m high piece of art, by Indian creator Subodh Gupta was first installed (in 2015) on Exhibition Road in Kensington, London. It alludes to the importance of the world's natural resources and their usage by contemporary society.

Thanks to the owners of the Fife Arms Hotel (fine art dealers, Hauser & Wirth), it has found its way to the small village of Braemar in Scotland - situated just outside the Invercauld Arms Hotel (also owned by Hauser & Wirth).

Needless to say it is a divisive sculpture. Some think it is an exciting new aspect that enhances the village. Others think it is not in keeping with the natural beauty of an ancient village nestled in the Highlands of Scotland.

Whatever you may think, it is definitely a talking point!
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Dawn
Interesting
September 7th, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell
Absolutely wonderful sculpture. Whether it is in the right place would definitely be a matter for debate. Nicely photographed too - especially the sheen on what I take is stainless steel.
September 7th, 2023  
julia
I like it..
September 7th, 2023  
