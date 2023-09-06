The Stewards

Previous
Brother Steve, left, on duty at the Braemar Gathering - wearing one of dad's kilts. He's been doing this for years. His main job, along with his colleague alongside, is directing the pipe bands on arrival inside the arena and ensuring that there are no collisions between bands and athletes! Also, of course ensuring that the outside of the arena is clear in advance of the King's cars driving around. I think Steve breathes a sigh of relief at 4.10 pm after the last of the massed pipe bands and the King's cars have left the arena.
julia ace
Looking very smart in their kilts.. Sounds like an important job.. can't have colliding brass bands..
September 6th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Fantastic photo! Lovely that your Dad's kilts still in use.
September 6th, 2023  
Brigette ace
lovely to have and continue these traditions
September 6th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Fabulous
September 6th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Don’t they look grand! A big honour & friend Barry does it too, would have been a coincidence if Baz was next to your brother! Great headgear!
September 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a great capture and scene, I love the kilts!
September 6th, 2023  
