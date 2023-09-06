The Stewards

Brother Steve, left, on duty at the Braemar Gathering - wearing one of dad's kilts. He's been doing this for years. His main job, along with his colleague alongside, is directing the pipe bands on arrival inside the arena and ensuring that there are no collisions between bands and athletes! Also, of course ensuring that the outside of the arena is clear in advance of the King's cars driving around. I think Steve breathes a sigh of relief at 4.10 pm after the last of the massed pipe bands and the King's cars have left the arena.