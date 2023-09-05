Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3596
The Royal Party
The Braemar Gathering. A long lens and a cropped shot allowed me to get a half-decent image of the Royal party, despite being at the opposite side of the Games Park. They only stay for an hour, but always seem to enjoy the moment.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
13
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3802
photos
189
followers
121
following
985% complete
View this month »
3589
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
3595
3596
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
13
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
2nd September 2023 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a great capture of the Royals, amazingly well done over the distance. I love the decorations too.
September 5th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Wow! Excellent
September 5th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Great shot, thanks for sharing
September 5th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
That is really nice. They all look very relaxed and intent on the whatever is going on at the Games Park.
September 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
Well done what a great shot. Love his socks
September 5th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Oh very well done. Amazingly clear. Fav
September 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Oh how lovely for you and a beautiful image
September 5th, 2023
Wylie
ace
gosh, all those knees
September 5th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Absolutely love this. Very fond of the Royals and especially love to see them at events like this.
September 5th, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
That's a great photo... well done.
It's been their happy place and these events are very special.
September 5th, 2023
haskar
ace
Great capture. You captured the moment when it seems that King Charles III is looking at you.
September 5th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
September 5th, 2023
julia
ace
Great shot..
September 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
It's been their happy place and these events are very special.