The Royal Party by jamibann
The Braemar Gathering. A long lens and a cropped shot allowed me to get a half-decent image of the Royal party, despite being at the opposite side of the Games Park. They only stay for an hour, but always seem to enjoy the moment.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
What a great capture of the Royals, amazingly well done over the distance. I love the decorations too.
September 5th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Wow! Excellent
September 5th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Great shot, thanks for sharing
September 5th, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
That is really nice. They all look very relaxed and intent on the whatever is going on at the Games Park.
September 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Well done what a great shot. Love his socks
September 5th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Oh very well done. Amazingly clear. Fav
September 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Oh how lovely for you and a beautiful image
September 5th, 2023  
Wylie ace
gosh, all those knees
September 5th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Absolutely love this. Very fond of the Royals and especially love to see them at events like this.
September 5th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
That's a great photo... well done.
It's been their happy place and these events are very special.
September 5th, 2023  
haskar ace
Great capture. You captured the moment when it seems that King Charles III is looking at you.
September 5th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
September 5th, 2023  
julia ace
Great shot..
September 5th, 2023  
