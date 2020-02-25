Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 833
Inside the Old Church at Taibon, New Mexico
“Visitors are starting to leave prayers in the alcove of the church, behind where the old walnut pulpit used to be.”
~J. Mulhouse~
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
887
photos
92
followers
35
following
228% complete
View this month »
826
827
828
829
830
831
832
833
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
22nd February 2020 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
Charlie
It would have taken a long time to read all the inscriptions.
February 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close