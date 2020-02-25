Previous
Inside the Old Church at Taibon, New Mexico by janeandcharlie
Inside the Old Church at Taibon, New Mexico

“Visitors are starting to leave prayers in the alcove of the church, behind where the old walnut pulpit used to be.”
~J. Mulhouse~
Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
Charlie
It would have taken a long time to read all the inscriptions.
