Let Sleeping Lions Lie . . . by janeandcharlie
Photo 851

Let Sleeping Lions Lie . . .

In the jungle, the mighty jungle
The lion sleeps tonight
In the jungle the quiet jungle
The lion sleeps tonight
A-weema-weh, a-weema-weh, a-weema-weh, a-weema-weh
~Solomon Linda~
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQlByoPdG6c
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Jane Anderson

ace
@janeandcharlie
Jane Anderson ace
Looks better on black . . .
March 23rd, 2020  
Sunny Sassafras
the 2 lions are sweet looking
March 23rd, 2020  
Charlie
Nice picture. I like how you cropped it to only show their faces.
March 23rd, 2020  
