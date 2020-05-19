Sign up
Photo 901
Very Tall Waterfall
“There’s no better place to find yourself than sitting by a waterfall and listening to its music.”
~Roland R. Kemler~
19th May 2020
19th May 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
17th May 2020 2:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
Charlie
Nicely done photo. Very impressive waterfall.
May 19th, 2020
Sunny Sassafras
good landscape
May 19th, 2020
