Circle of Life by janeandcharlie
Photo 921

Circle of Life

"But look around at this world, how perfectly it's made. Flowers can't move, yet the insects come to them and spread their pollen. Trees can't move either, but birds and animals eat their fruit and carry their seeds far and wide."
~Nahoko Uehashi~
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Jane Anderson

Charlie
This photo tells the story of God's care even for the smallest bird.
June 24th, 2020  
Sunny Sassafras
good capture
June 24th, 2020  
