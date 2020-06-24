Sign up
Photo 921
Circle of Life
"But look around at this world, how perfectly it's made. Flowers can't move, yet the insects come to them and spread their pollen. Trees can't move either, but birds and animals eat their fruit and carry their seeds far and wide."
~Nahoko Uehashi~
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
975
photos
92
followers
36
following
252% complete
914
915
916
917
918
919
920
921
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
17th June 2020 8:57pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
field
seeds
Charlie
This photo tells the story of God's care even for the smallest bird.
June 24th, 2020
Sunny Sassafras
good capture
June 24th, 2020
