Two Old Faithful Friends by janeandcharlie
Two Old Faithful Friends

“There is no possession more valuable than a good and faithful friend.”
~Socrates~
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Charlie
Great title and photo. This was a classic truck, left as is. not restored.
June 30th, 2020  
Charlie
The two faithful friends. One a dog, one a truck. Growing up my parents were half owners of a 1948 ford pickup truck. (name was old faithful)
June 30th, 2020  
Ranger Biscuit
Love it!
June 30th, 2020  
Sunny Sassafras
cool
June 30th, 2020  
