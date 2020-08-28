Sign up
Photo 953
Perfect Day
“My perfect day is constantly changing. Right now, it would be to lie around in a hammock reading with a portable phone and a table of food next to it. I would spend all day there.”
~ERIC STOLTZ~
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
3
2
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1007
photos
92
followers
36
following
261% complete
946
947
948
949
950
951
952
953
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
21st August 2020 5:28am
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
,
hammock
Lin
ace
A lovely capture (we have off and on rain here today, so I envy that sunshine).
August 28th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Absolutely perfect! LOL! I'm with ya!
August 28th, 2020
Ranger Biscuit
Snoozing away.
August 28th, 2020
