Perfect Day by janeandcharlie
Photo 953

Perfect Day

“My perfect day is constantly changing. Right now, it would be to lie around in a hammock reading with a portable phone and a table of food next to it. I would spend all day there.”
~ERIC STOLTZ~
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Jane Anderson

Lin ace
A lovely capture (we have off and on rain here today, so I envy that sunshine).
August 28th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Absolutely perfect! LOL! I'm with ya!
August 28th, 2020  
Ranger Biscuit
Snoozing away.
August 28th, 2020  
