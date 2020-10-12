Sign up
Photo 964
Pumpkin Patch
"I don't see how a pumpkin patch can be more sincere than this one."
~Linus, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown~
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
1
1
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1018
photos
84
followers
35
following
957
958
959
960
961
962
963
964
Tags
orange
,
autumn
,
pumpkin
,
farm
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful vibrant colors! This shot just screams autumn! Lovely.
October 12th, 2020
