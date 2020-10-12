Previous
Pumpkin Patch by janeandcharlie
Pumpkin Patch

"I don't see how a pumpkin patch can be more sincere than this one."
~Linus, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown~
Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
Kerry McCarthy
Beautiful vibrant colors! This shot just screams autumn! Lovely.
October 12th, 2020  
