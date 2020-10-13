Previous
Northern Flicker by janeandcharlie
Northern Flicker

“I did a bit more reading about flickers and found they eat more ants than any other North American bird. In fact, a biologist once found the remains of up to 5,000 ants in the stomach of a flicker.”
~Bill Reid~
Jane Anderson

marlboromaam
Beautiful capture! I wonder if they'll eat fire ants. Plenty of those around here.
October 13th, 2020  
Casablanca
Gorgeous ❤️
October 13th, 2020  
bruni
Jane that is amazing. lovely picture and nicely presented.
October 13th, 2020  
