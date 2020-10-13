Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 965
Northern Flicker
“I did a bit more reading about flickers and found they eat more ants than any other North American bird. In fact, a biologist once found the remains of up to 5,000 ants in the stomach of a flicker.”
~Bill Reid~
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Anderson
ace
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1019
photos
84
followers
35
following
264% complete
View this month »
958
959
960
961
962
963
964
965
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
11th October 2020 8:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful capture! I wonder if they'll eat fire ants. Plenty of those around here.
October 13th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous ❤️
October 13th, 2020
bruni
ace
Jane that is amazing. lovely picture and nicely presented.
October 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close