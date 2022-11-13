Previous
Wild Bull Elk by janeandcharlie
Wild Bull Elk

“The bugle call of a bull elk in a high mountain basin, the haunting voice of a screech owl on a moonlit night, the song of a white-throated sparrow on a cold winter's morning, or the resounding call of a wild turkey gobbler in spring - there are a certain few sounds in nature that seem to symbolize true wilderness. A gentle north wind moving through a remote forest of longleaf pine on a clear winter's day is one of those voices that stirs something deep inside of us. The grandest organ in the greatest cathedral is but a moan in the darkness by comparison.”

― Joe Hutto, Illumination in the Flatwoods: A Season with the Wild Turkey
Jane Anderson

bkb in the city
Great capture
November 13th, 2022  
Charlie
Magnificent Elk and Photo. The depth of field is right on.
November 13th, 2022  
Charlie
I forgot to mention the quotation. Fits perfectly and I totally agree.
November 13th, 2022  
