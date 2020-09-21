The Impact

One may never know the impact of a small act of kindness, but I made sure she knew. The roses she brought struck my fancy, and I told her so. The size! I’d never seen rose buds so large. The blush pink petals edged with just the faintest hint of mossy green curled ever so slightly on their tips, and the heavy weight of the bud I lifted to sniff surprised me. Those lovely roses looked as if picked right out of a Victorian painting, and I asked where I could get some more.



Now I’m no stranger to floral shops. I can’t seem to pass one without a purchase. Stepping inside, the colors, textures, smells, and promise of tranquility draw me further in like magnets. I adore the escape from the day’s hustle and bustle, the glory soak; but for roses like hers, I needed to head to Trader Joe’s! So I did.



Same large size, same slightly curled petals with same faint hint of mossy green, same heavy weight—but yellow this time. I’ll be going back, and I wonder what color will be next. Such joy! From her small act of kindness.