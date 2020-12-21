Ice Skates

I can't remember where I picked up the vintage Flexible Flyer Airline Junior sled — some antique shop's all I know; but I have vivid memories of where the Airflyte ice skates came from. I still remember the thrill of finding them nestled neatly in paper when I lifted the lid of the box on one 1970s Christmas morning — a perfect gift from my parents.



The skates are tied up with red grosgrain ribbon now; but back then, I tied big, puffy blue and gold pompoms tightly onto the laces as did every proud Brentwood Spartan. School colors flashed on skates at South Park's outdoor rink every Saturday night, and matching letterman's jackets announced each kid's achievement. Mine? CHEERLEADER.



My skates, now rusty, get draped over the Flyer to decorate the front porch every Christmas; but my memories of those wonderful nights circling around the rink are as sharp as ever. Is that a Dr. Pepper Lip Smacker Lip Gloss I smell?