First Bloom

Our light and airy sunroom gets all the more light and airy when bright white snow coats the branches beyond, and I love the look of my amarylis’ first bloom against the backdrop of the wintry hemlock. As the day warmed, clumps of snow slid from the branches and exploded on impact with the ground below. Poof! Frosty sparkles all around, but for just a blink before they fell silent.