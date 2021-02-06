A Reminder

I drew up the shade and — gasp! I caught sight of the beautiful light rimming the magnolia branches and buds. I pointed it out to Mike, and he joined me in admiration; but then we walked away.



Gracie needed to be let out and eat, but I felt called back to the light and said so. Mike encouraged me as he so often does, so I went to the upper porch with my camera and peered intently into the viewfinder, focusing on one gloriously lit bud after another. To my delight, the light got brighter and brighter with each click of the shutter!



Trying to work out the proper exposure, I reviewed my shots on the LCD monitor; and there I noticed in the background of each image a curious, tiny yet intense speck of light. My eyes widened. The sun was rising?? I eagerly went back to shooting, keenly aware that I’d been so focused on the light rimming the buds that I was missing the source of the light itself! Well, if that’s not a reminder.



Lord, thank you for the reminder that you are behind every gift I receive. I long to see every gift as an expression of your abounding grace and to humbly accept and enjoy every gift, giving praise to you. Praise to you, Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.