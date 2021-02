Dance Among The Trees

At the sink preparing dinner, I couldn’t resist gazing long at the sunlight peeping through the woods. Each dazzling splotch danced as the big trees swayed. For a view sans window screen, I headed to the big picture window in the sunroom — and found this! Dinner surely could wait. Nestled next to some houseplants, I watched the bright light of the setting sun dance sprightly among the trees and, surprisingly, onto the window frame. I may have even heard a perky, flute-like tune!



A few moments of magic is good for the soul.