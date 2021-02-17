There She Is

There’s my girl. She’s all cozied up under the sunroom coffee table with her favorite toy, and it’s one of her favorite spots. I’m down close to the floor pointing the camera at her playful expression and not far away from getting a full-blown cramp in my foot. She wants me to reach for the toy to play a little tug of war. I just keep clicking the shutter, so she goes back to chewing; and soon I stand, stretch my foot, and call her out for some cuddles. We named her Amazing Grace, and she sure is.