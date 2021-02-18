Brass Tacks and Leather

I put down the needlework because of the light — the lovely winter morning light painting a beautiful sheen on the rolled leather and bright bits on the brass tacks. I’d seen the arm of the chair many times but not like this. Did I really stand up, walk over, lean in, and peer at the pretty textures? You bet.



Trust yourself. Trust your taste. Trust your capacity to cultivate and grow and develop and make your own taste. Take recommendations from others, sure, but ultimately allow the buck to stop with you yourself. Have the courage to articulate to yourself what you do and do not like. Have the courage to challenge and stretch yourself. And ultimately have the courage to be your own tastemaker.



— Bridget Watson Payne, author, artist, editor

