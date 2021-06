Prunes

6-month-old Little Miss loved floating in the pool, and her precious pruney toes prove it! When her Mama peeled her out of her pink flamingo-bedecked swimsuit to wrap her in a fluffy towel, warm sunshine lit those tiny toes and melted my heart. ♥



Look with wonder at the depth of the Father’s marvelous love that he has lavished on us! He has called us and made us his very own beloved children.

— 1 John 3:1