My Best Guess

The first question on the course questionnaire asked me to identify my current style of photography, and I sat there. Stumped. The instructor suggested spending some time googling styles to see what fit, and I did. My penchant for not setting up shots and for accompanying my images with written text pointed me toward genres like “documentary,” “photojournalism,” “reportage,” and “street;” but I soon learned a genre is not a style. What’s more, these descriptors were often intermingled and were not conclusively defined. (Think, “Ask ten different people, and you’ll get ten different answers.”) Who knew that street photography need not involve a street? I found myself wondering why defining my style was even necessary; but my instructor said it was, so I’m going with my best guess: “informal.”



All of the above-mentioned genres capture reality and truth as does an informal style. Images are unplanned, unscripted, unposed, authentic and accurate. The photographer spontaneously captures subjects found intriguing by paying close attention to his surroundings, documents scenes as they are without interference (often in less than optimal conditions), and records moments to provide the viewer with something to think about or feel. That’s me. Or at least how I see me. And my informal — unpretentious — style is further defined by the subject I shoot: domesticity.



Using a combination of composition, natural light, shallow depth of field, and contrast, I treat each of my images — my “non set-up, homey shots of domesticity” — as a unique work of art, expressing an appreciation of God, family, friends and the comforts of home.



There you have it. My best guess.



If you look at what someone loves to photograph, you will see what they love.

— Unknown