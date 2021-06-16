Evening In The Garden

Just the other day I caught sight of my yellow Loosestrife and thought about whether or not I'd ever photographed it before. This evening, I found it lit by the light of the sunset; and I flew inside for my camera. Back out there, I sat down on the flagstone path and admired the golden light dancing from one stalk to another as the sun sank. I got 13 images before the light disappeared.



'Alexander' should have variegated foliage, but mine reverted to green years ago as it naturalized. Not to be confused with invasive Loosestrife, 'Alexander' keeps itself under control; and I quite like its cup-shaped, vibrant flowers and happy-go-lucky ramblings through the shared bed.



Sometimes I abandon my chores in favor of photographing that which makes my heart sing, and I can kick guilt to the curb first try.

