Previous
Next
Evening In The Garden by janetb
155 / 365

Evening In The Garden

Just the other day I caught sight of my yellow Loosestrife and thought about whether or not I'd ever photographed it before. This evening, I found it lit by the light of the sunset; and I flew inside for my camera. Back out there, I sat down on the flagstone path and admired the golden light dancing from one stalk to another as the sun sank. I got 13 images before the light disappeared.

'Alexander' should have variegated foliage, but mine reverted to green years ago as it naturalized. Not to be confused with invasive Loosestrife, 'Alexander' keeps itself under control; and I quite like its cup-shaped, vibrant flowers and happy-go-lucky ramblings through the shared bed.

Sometimes I abandon my chores in favor of photographing that which makes my heart sing, and I can kick guilt to the curb first try.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hello! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a way of...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise