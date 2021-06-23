Lititz

There's so much that's special about these mushrooms. I can't look at them without smiling. I poked them into the kitchen garden this year like Sarah did last year. I love her style. We found our mushrooms in the central Pennsylvania town of Lititz when we visited its charming Main Street shops the day after John and Nirali's wedding. The shopkeeper displayed dozens of them alongside the building where their brightly-colored, glazed caps commingled with equally bright and colorful flowers to create a garden fit for the most discerning fairy; but that's not the most special part of their story.



Once upon a time, John sat on the deck describing this girl he'd recently begun dating. "She's the nicest girl I've ever met" along with the twinkle in his eye made crystal clear his feelings for her. I asked where she was from never expecting his response: "Lititz." "Lititz???," I blurted wide-eyed. Indeed, the very Lititz Mike and I visited and fell in love with years earlier — the sweet little town whose tug on our heartstrings had never loosened. We'd always dreamed of returning, and return we did in July 2017 for our beloved son's wedding. We'd had no way of knowing his future wife had been growing up in Lititz, but we do know we don't believe in coincidences.



The Lord works in the most mysterious, miraculous ways; and with eyes wide open, by His grace we sometimes see Him at work. Our heartstrings are now forever firmly tied to tiny Lititz (and a smile is always on my face when I catch sight of these magical mushrooms).