Saturated

Those who live to bless

others

will have blessings

heaped upon them,

and the one who pours

out his life to pour out

blessings

will be saturated with

favor.

— Proverbs 11:25



"Come take whatever you want," she said. So I went over after a Women's Group meeting shortly thereafter. In her garage, I changed from dressy to messy and grabbed a shovel. I dug up over 90 plants, and one would never have known. Her garden's that lush.



With the 'gator filled to the brim, I drove home in 90-some degree heat; and the marathon to get all the dirty, dangling roots into the ground before sundown began. Thankfully, my love came home from work early to help — and just in time to deal with a 5' long black rat snake that took an interest in the plants spread out on the driveway.



The challenge of watering during the weeks of drought that followed made the transplants' survival questionable, so we waited for spring with great anticipation. Finding this Tiger Lily saturated with sunlight made my heart sing — as does the memory of Carrie's generosity! May she be saturated with favor.