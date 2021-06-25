Previous
Unstoppable by janetb
162 / 365

Unstoppable

That unstoppable morning sunshine stretches in far these days, and I couldn't be happier about it. This scene stopped me in my tracks as I came around the bend with a cup of coffee in hand. Good morning, Sunshine!
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hello! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a way of...
