Paddleboating

We hadn't planned on renting a paddleboat, but there they were lined up so attractively at the dock on Tomlinson Run Lake. Such pretty colors! He parked the truck, and we got out — me in a little summer dress with my heavy Nikon slung over my shoulder and holding Gracie by the leash. We walked down the steps to the boathouse and opened the old spring-loaded screen door. "What are we thinking?? Maybe they don't even allow dogs in the boats." They did.



Within 15 minutes we were gliding through the calm, cool water exploring the ins and outs of the lake's thriving shoreline. With each round of the pedals, my dress rode up and I tugged it back down — until we got far enough out on the water that I didn't care! We gawked at the beauty surrounding us at every turn while Gracie enjoyed the breeze blowing her hair. God bless her! Our sweet little dog will do anything. Dragonflies hovered above the water's surface, and can their turquoise shimmering be any more lovely?