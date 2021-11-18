Previous
Beginning by janetb
Beginning

I've taken to lighting a candle come morning. My quiet time centers me. With hands curled around a hot cup of coffee, Gracie curled up on my lap, my God on my mind and prayers on my lips, I ease into the day. A bit of reading usually follows, as does a text or two to check in on friends. Sometimes warm, golden sunshine joins me, compliments of the surrounding windows. Today, soft, gray light tip-toed still sleepy in; and the comforts of home and His word kept me longer than planned. I stood at last, readying myself for the gift of the day ahead — a day overflowing with promise and possibility and amazing grace!

The Lord himself is the one who has done this,
and it’s so amazing, so marvelous to see!
This is the very day of the Lord that brings
gladness and joy, filling our hearts with glee.
— Psalm 118:23-24
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Janet B.

Thom Mitchell
Like how you capture the wisping wick!
November 18th, 2021  
