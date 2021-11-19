Working

After a bit of Bible reading, I sat knitting on this cold November morning. Ecclesiastes 11:5 in my NIV Bible had spoken to me, so I looked it up in the MSG translation where I discovered the next verse spoke even louder:



Go to work in the morning

and stick to it until evening

without watching the clock.

You never know from moment to moment

how your work will turn out

in the end.

— Ecclesiastes 11:6



Such inspiration! "Yes, yes!," I thought. I knew this. How had I forgotten? I don't know how my work will turn out. I need only to stick to it and trust the Lord to use it as He wills, and His will is always good.



And just like that, my day's "to do" list felt lighter and brighter and like a blessing.