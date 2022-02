Thankful

Updating things around here means carefully considering what to keep. This pretty little floral made the cut, so I gave it a good douse of cold water with the kitchen sprayer — even knowing the risk. Thankfully, the dust disappeared down the drain and the colors didn't fade! I sat it on the edge of the big sink to dry, and the light of the setting sun helped it along. It'll go back into the powder room but only after I squeeze every ounce of joy possible out of this scene.