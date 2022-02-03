Sign up
295 / 365
Extraordinary
The ordinary, could we but see it, is just as extraordinary as the highest consciousness imaginable.
— Robert Irwin, American artist
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Janet B.
ace
@janetb
Hello! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a way of...
1408
photos
95
followers
16
following
80% complete
View this month »
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
Tags
kitchen
,
home
,
fruit
,
water
,
quote
