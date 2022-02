Focus

She goes where I go; and somehow, when she sees the camera, she knows she'll be waiting a while for my attention. She settles down into half-sleep, dozing yet alert to my every move. I turned my focus away from the daffodils to capture her patience, her love, her devotion. I love her so.



Petting, scratching, and cuddling a dog could be as soothing to the mind and heart as deep meditation, and almost as good for the soul as prayer.

— Dean Koontz, American author