308 / 365
Faith
Faith is taking the first step even when you don't see the whole staircase.
— Martin Luther King, Jr., American minister and activist
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
Janet B.
ace
@janetb
Hello! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a way of...
