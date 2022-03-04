Previous
Next
Faith by janetb
308 / 365

Faith

Faith is taking the first step even when you don't see the whole staircase.
— Martin Luther King, Jr., American minister and activist
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Janet B.

ace
@janetb
Hello! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA); and I'm beginning this project to capture God's gifts as a way of...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise