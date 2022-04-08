One Day Closer

A journal could be filled with a list of plants that have come and gone in our now 22-year-old garden — plants that had no business being brought up onto this hill and planted. Sun lovers and those that don't like wet feet never stood a chance. It took years for me to learn that, while a couple of beds see a bit of sunshine throughout the day, the few hours they see barely qualifies as "part sun." Shade and underground springs sent countless rhododendrons and hollies packing. More than a few pricey conifers, too — specimen plants, as they say. And did I mention perennials? Hundreds. Most of what I know about gardening I learned by trial and error, and I don't recommend it. It's time consuming and expensive.



Thankfully, my successes increased over time due in part to finding a few reliable workhorses. I can always count on viburnums, and eight varieties currently call our garden "home.” Six species growing in six large, separate groupings plus two living singly thrive. The highly anticipated, fantastically fragrant bloom of my favorites, the carlesiis, is just around the corner. I take such pleasure in watching the flowers form, knowing each day brings us closer to the pleasure of inhaling their sweet, powerful-and-I-mean powerful perfume.