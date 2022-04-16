Discovery

We walked back to the nook we'd discovered the day before along the bank of Kinzua Bay and stood side by side, secluded and unhurried, as we let the serenity seep in. Sunlight danced on the water, and we vowed to return sometime with a couple of folding chairs and fishing rods. A duck appeared suddenly from the north, sailing just above the water's surface; and we watched until it disappeared from view. Following the path through fuzzy fiddleheads and the beautiful, mottled foliage of emerging trout lilies, we reached the asphalt road and decided to walk the long way back to The Dreamcatcher and our cozy loveseat pulled up in front of the campfire beneath swaying pines. I can't even guess how many times we each stated how much we love the camping life — and each other.