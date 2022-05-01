New Eyes

Its early bloom may benefit insects seeking nectar and pollen when those foods would otherwise be hard to come by; but even so, Eastern Redbud trees do not attract me. Just being honest. As with Forsythia, I find the blossoms protruding from leafless branches too stark, too harsh, too austere. And their color? Nothing red about it. I find it off, just like Forsythia.



Indeed a cloud of busy, satisfied bees buzzed from one pink? purple?? magenta??? flower after another as I kind of forced myself to lean in for a closer look, trying my best to see beauty. Mike stood behind me outside the Ohiopyle State Park Visitor Center, chucking as he joked about my efforts. BUT! My camera helps me to see with new eyes, and I see it now: how all that He has made is so very good.



God looked over everything he had made;

it was so good, so very good!

— Genesis 1:31