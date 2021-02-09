Previous
Manma and Wes by jantan
Manma and Wes

A quick, impromptu photoshoot with my Mum and Wes.

She has always been known as Manma by her 4 grandchildren because the eldest one couldn't pronounce 'grandma.'
Jan Hall

