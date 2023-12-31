The Cheese Capital by jeanbernstein
The Cheese Capital

Plymouth, Wisconsin on NYE 2023
The Cheese Capital. Later the countdown to 2024 includes a giant wedge of Sartori cheese being dropped from a fire truck…Time Square Style.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Jean Bernstein

ace
@jeanbernstein
