Great Lakes Polar Bear Plunge by jeanbernstein
2 / 365

Great Lakes Polar Bear Plunge

Some folks like to start off the New Year by jumping into Lake Michigan. The air temperature in Sheboygan, Wisconsin was 29°F and the water was a balmy 40.5°F.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Jean Bernstein

@jeanbernstein
