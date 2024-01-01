Sign up
Great Lakes Polar Bear Plunge
Some folks like to start off the New Year by jumping into Lake Michigan. The air temperature in Sheboygan, Wisconsin was 29°F and the water was a balmy 40.5°F.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
bear
,
wisconsin
,
“polar
,
52wc-2024-w1
,
plunge”
