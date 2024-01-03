Previous
Soft vs pokey
Soft vs pokey

I know this is day 2 of the challenge new, but I already struggled … on day 2! I decided in the end it’s better to take a photo, even if it didn’t fall into the category of the week.

I liked the feel of this photo of the soft lights vs the pokey-ness of the ball.
3rd January 2024

