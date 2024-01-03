Sign up
Soft vs pokey
I know this is day 2 of the challenge new, but I already struggled … on day 2! I decided in the end it’s better to take a photo, even if it didn’t fall into the category of the week.
I liked the feel of this photo of the soft lights vs the pokey-ness of the ball.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Jean Bernstein
ace
@jeanbernstein
Album
365
Tags
52wc-2024-w1
,
“day2”
