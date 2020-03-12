Previous
Marilyn's waterfall by jeneurell
Marilyn's waterfall

My friend Marilyn's waterfall at Montville is running well after the rain. I took this picture with my phone, but do regret not taking my SLR with me too.
12th March 2020

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my seventh year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
