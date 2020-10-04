Previous
A beautiful day in Maleny by jeneurell
Photo 1387

A beautiful day in Maleny

It is always lovely to drive along Mountain View Road in Maleny with the view out to the Glasshouse Mountains, but today trees are blooming - yellow, pink and white - so along with the clear day, it was stunning.
Jennifer Eurell

Babs ace
Lovely composition with the Glasshouse mountains in the distance
October 4th, 2020  
Margo ace
very nice shot
October 4th, 2020  
